About Us
History
Mission & Vision
Key Milestones
Membership
Representative Offices
Channels
TV Channels
Radio Channels
Digital News Channels
Digital Assets
Tabii
TRT Academy
TRT Dinle
TRT Bil Bakalım
TRT Piri: Word Adventure
TRT Kids Game World
TRT Children’s Library
International Events
TRT Plateaus
TRT Sales
TR
About Us
Channels
Digital Assets
International Events
TRT Plateaus
TRT Sales
TR
TELEVİZYON YAYINLARI
RADYO YAYINLARI
DİJİTAL YAYINLAR
BASILI YAYINLAR
ULUSAL
ULUSLARARASI
Key Milestones
1927
1928
1964
1969
1979
1990
1993
2009
2010
2012
2015
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Radio of İstanbul
Radio of Ankara
Foundation of TRT
1st TV Broadcast
TRT April 23 Int'l. Kids festival
TRT INT (TRT TÜRK in 2009)
TRT Eurasia (TRT Avaz in 2009)
TRT Şeş (TRT Kurdi in 2015)
International TRT Documentary Awards
TRT Al-Arabia (TRT Arabi in 2019)
TRT International Children's Media Summit
TRT World
TRT Geleceğin İletişimcileri
TRT World Forum
TRT World Citizen Awards
TRT Avaz Relaunch
TRT Arabi Relaunch
12 Punto
TRT Deutsch
TRT Russian
TRT Dinle
TRT Int'l. Film Plateaus
TRT Children's Library App
TRT Bil Bakalım Trivia Game
TRT Türk Relaunch
TRT Kids Game World
TRT Français
TRT Balkans
Next by TRT World Forum
TRT International Metaverse & Broadcasting Forum
TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival
TRT Afrika
tabii Launch
TRT Piri: Word Adventure
TRT Akademi Launch
TRT Espanol
TRT Farsi
All rights reserved. ©2025
TRT is not responsible for the contents of external sites that are sent through the link.
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy and Clarification Text
Cookie Policy
TRT Müze