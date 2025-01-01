TV Channels

TRT Plateaus

TRT International Film Plateaus host high quality national and international productions with modular decors, costumes and accessories that contribute to natural and historical places. It is among the goals of our plateaus to take its place as a brand in the Turkish and International Film Plateaus market.



TRT International Film Plateaus consist of three campuses.



Our decors in the existing plateaus include the traditional Turkish oba, castles, gardens, inns, palaces, dervish lodges, cities and open and closed spaces reflecting the social life of the period in the 9th - 15th century European, Central Asian and Anatolian cultures...

