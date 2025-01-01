Embracing memory, Shaping tomorrow.

TV Channels

The Leading Family Channel in Turkish Broadcasting
Türkiye's First and Only Culture and Arts Channel
Türkiye's Most Watched and Preferred News Channel
Türkiye's Most Watched and Preferred Documentary Channel
Türkiye's Most Watched and Preferred Football-Focused Sports Channel
Türkiye's Most Watched and Preferred Animation-Focused Children's Channel
Olympic Sports Channel Covering All Sports Disciplines
Animation-Focused Religious Children's Channel Promoting Human Values and Virtue
Leading Channel in Music Television Broadcasting
Educational Channel Broadcasting in Partnership with TRT and the Ministry of National Education
Channel Broadcasting as TRT Spor and TBMM TV
Türkiye's First and Only Free-to-Air 4K (UHD) Channel
International News Channel Broadcasting in English Worldwide
International News Channel Broadcasting in Arabic
The Family Channel for Turkish Citizens and Kin Communities Living Abroad
The Strong Voice of the Turkish World and Shared Cultural
Thematic Family Channel Broadcasting in Kurdish
Thematic Family Channel Broadcasting in Kurdish

Radio Channels

Radio Channel Broadcasting Pop and Contemporary Music
Türkiye's Only Radio Channel in Its Field with Extensive Program Variety
Türkiye's First and Only Radio Channel Dedicated to Modern and Classical Western Music
Radio Channel Focused on Turkish Folk Music
Radio Channel Focused on Turkish Classical Music
Regional Radio Channel Broadcasting Tailored to the Needs and Characteristics of the Region
Radio Channel Broadcasting News
International Radio Channel Broadcasting in 41 Languages to Various Regions Globally
International Radio Channel for Turkish Citizens and Kin Communities Worldwide
International Radio Channel Broadcasting News in English
International Radio Channel for Citizens Living in Europe
International Radio Channel Broadcasting in Arabic
International Radio Channel Broadcasting in Kurdish
Digital News Platforms

TRT's international news channel broadcasting in English to the whole world
TRT's international news channel broadcasting in Arabic
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in German
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in Russian
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in French
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in Balkan languages
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in multiple languages targeting the African continent
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in Spanish
TRT's international digital news platform broadcasting in Persian
TRT's international radio channel broadcasting Türkiye's perspective to 7 continents in 41 languages
A Türkiye Brand:
TRT's International
Digital Platform tabii

TRT Academy: Online & In-Person Training Platform

TRT ACADEMY

TRT Dinle: Music & Audiobooks

International Events

TRT World Forum
Next by TRT World Forum
TRT 12 Punto
TRT World Citizen Awards
TRT International Documentary Awards
TRT World Humanitarian Film Festival
TRT International April 23 Children’s Festival
TRT Plateaus

TRT International Film Plateaus host high quality national and international productions with modular decors, costumes and accessories that contribute to natural and historical places. It is among the goals of our plateaus to take its place as a brand in the Turkish and International Film Plateaus market.

TRT International Film Plateaus consist of three campuses.

Our decors in the existing plateaus include the traditional Turkish oba, castles, gardens, inns, palaces, dervish lodges, cities and open and closed spaces reflecting the social life of the period in the 9th - 15th century European, Central Asian and Anatolian cultures...

Up to now, TRT Sales have exported more than 250 contents to over 100 countries in more than 50 languages.

