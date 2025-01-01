TRT’s History

Founded in 1964, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) is the only public service media of Türkiye, drawing its strength from nearly 100 years of radio experience and 60 years of television experience. TRT has been at the heart of Turkish media landscape, developing a rich tradition of journalistic integrity, and offering a bouquet of original and exclusive content. As a public service media operating ‘beyond the box’, TRT also captures the attention of a global audience with its international TV, radio, digital services and its popular TV drama series which have been exported to over 100 countries.

TRT owes its success to understanding changing consumer preferences, keeping up with technological trends and the digital transformation; but above all to a global and humanitarian approach that puts the human being at the core of its coverage. With this vision in mind, TRT has various international services such as TRT World, TRT Arabi, TRT Deutsch, TRT Russian, TRT Français, TRT Balkan, TRT Afrika, TRT Español and the global streaming platform “tabii”.

Today, TRT is a global media corporation that reaches out to the entire world through web news&radio broadcasts in 41 different languages and dialects,17 TV channels, 17 radio channels, print magazines, digital platforms & applications, 19 representative offices in various strategic locations around the world and national & international strategic media forums and events.